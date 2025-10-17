Ukrainian ambassador visits Ukrainian Center in Baku
Foreign policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 15:08
Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev visited the Ukrainian Center in Baku together with Truskavets Mayor Andrii Kulchynskyi, the ambassador said on X, Report informs.
"Explored new opportunities for Ukraine-Azerbaijan cooperation in culture and tourism," Husyev wrote.
🇺🇦🤝🇦🇿 Visited the Ukrainian Center in Baku with Truskavets Mayor Andrii Kulchynskyi.— Yuriy Husyev (@Husyev) October 17, 2025
Explored new opportunities for 🇺🇦🇦🇿 cooperation in culture and tourism. pic.twitter.com/LYGX5UMG6x
Latest News
16:27
Minister: Maldives interested in Azerbaijani investments in sustainable infrastructure projects - INTERVIEWInfrastructure
16:21
Photo
Baku TV and Uzbekistan 24 sign media cooperation memorandumMedia
16:12
Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documentsDomestic policy
16:06
COP29 President: Solidarity needed for greener worldCOP29
15:55
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye drop sharply in 2025Energy
15:54
European Commission comments on possible Trump-Putin meetingOther countries
15:49
COP29 Presidency attends Zero Waste Forum in TürkiyeCOP29
15:44
Deputy secretary general of ECO: Integrated transport system needed to unlock potential of Middle CorridorInfrastructure
15:41