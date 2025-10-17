Ukrainian ambassador visits Ukrainian Center in Baku

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 15:08
    Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev visited the Ukrainian Center in Baku together with Truskavets Mayor Andrii Kulchynskyi, the ambassador said on X, Report informs.

    "Explored new opportunities for Ukraine-Azerbaijan cooperation in culture and tourism," Husyev wrote.

    Yuriy Husyev Ukrainian Center Baku Andrii Kulchynskyi
    Səfir Bakıdakı Ukrayna Mərkəzini ziyarət edib
    Посол Украины посетил Украинский центр в Баку

