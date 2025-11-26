UAE President receives Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry.

At the outset, Ahmadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the UAE head of state. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in turn, asked that his greetings and deep respect be passed on to the Azerbaijani President.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, it was emphasized that thanks to the initiatives of both presidents, relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE have reached the level of strategic partnership across all areas.

Based on agreements reached by the two leaders, cooperation is being carried out between the justice ministries of both countries under treaties on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters, as well as on criminal cases and extradition. This close collaboration in the field of justice was highlighted as contributing to the further expansion of bilateral ties.

The discussion also underlined the potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries in legal and judicial spheres.