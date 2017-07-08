U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Celebrates Independence Day

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 7, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted its annual Fourth of July reception, marking the 241st anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America, Report informs.

The U.S. Embassy welcomed almost 700 Azerbaijanis and Americans, including guest of honor, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov.

In his remarks, Ambassador Cekuta noted this year marks not only the 241st anniversary of American independence, but also 25 years of U.S.-Azerbaijani diplomatic relations, and 99 years since Azerbaijan became an independent state in 1918, and the first Muslim republic to give women the right to vote. “For the people of the United States,” said Ambassador Cekuta, “the Fourth of July is a celebration of our democracy. We do not celebrate democracy as something completed, a task accomplished in 1776 when we declared our independence. Instead, we celebrate democracy as an ongoing conversation, a continuing process.”