TÜRKPA condemns burning of Turkish flag in Armenia
Foreign policy
- 24 April, 2026
- 23:52
TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan has condemned the burning of the Turkish flag in Armenia, Report informs.
A statement on the issue was published on TURKPA's website.
The statement noted that such actions undermine the principle of mutual respect and risk further increasing tensions in the regional environment.
It said that manifestations of ethnic hatred are incompatible with the values of peaceful coexistence and responsible public conduct.
The statement also emphasized, based on the norms and principles of international law, the importance of promoting dialogue, restraint and mutual respect as essential elements for stability and constructive activity in the region, as well as developing peace, mutual respect and trust in the region.
Latest News
17:55
Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-MayForeign policy
17:47
Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New YorkForeign policy
17:29
Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%Industry
17:04
Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13Other
17:02
Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's AlborzRegion
16:49
Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATEDOther countries
16:42
Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26Industry
16:15
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits KamchatkaOther countries
16:02
Photo