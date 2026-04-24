Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    TÜRKPA condemns burning of Turkish flag in Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 23:52
    TÜRKPA condemns burning of Turkish flag in Armenia

    TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan has condemned the burning of the Turkish flag in Armenia, Report informs.

    A statement on the issue was published on TURKPA's website.

    The statement noted that such actions undermine the principle of mutual respect and risk further increasing tensions in the regional environment.

    It said that manifestations of ethnic hatred are incompatible with the values of peaceful coexistence and responsible public conduct.

    The statement also emphasized, based on the norms and principles of international law, the importance of promoting dialogue, restraint and mutual respect as essential elements for stability and constructive activity in the region, as well as developing peace, mutual respect and trust in the region.

    TURKPA Armenia Türkiye
    TÜRKPA Ermənistanda Türkiyə bayrağının yandırılmasını qınayıb
    В ТюркПА осудили сожжение турецкого флага в Армении

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