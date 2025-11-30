TurkPA and IPA CIS mull new cooperation opportunities

The TurkPA delegation, Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov and Commission Secretary Aynura Abutalibova, as part of the short-term observation of the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, held a meeting with representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

As Report was told by TurkPA, the Deputy Chairman of the Secretariat of the IPA CIS Council and Director of the International Institute for Monitoring Democratic Development Ivan Mushket spoke about the work of the observer mission, noting the accreditation of more than 70 observers by the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties discussed electoral procedures, international standards, and standardization of observation criteria.

Ivan Mushket invited TurkPA to an international conference on election confidence issues, which will take place on February 19-20, 2026, at the CIS IPA headquarters.

Talgat Aduov, in turn, spoke about the activities of the TurkPA observer mission and initiatives to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the TurkPA+ format. He noted that the institute he represents is open to new areas of cooperation and considers it important to study innovative forms of inter-parliamentary cooperation.