    Turkmen NGOs ready for closer cooperation within OTS

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 14:50
    Non-governmental organizations in Turkmenistan are ready for closer collaboration with NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Mergen Kepbanov, Director of the CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan, said at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS member countries, Report informs.

    According to Kepbanov, Turkmenistan's civil sector is open to multi-dimensional engagement with NGOs across the Turkic world:

    "We are ready to exchange experiences, implement joint projects, and participate in educational and cultural initiatives. The development of NGOs in Turkmenistan is carried out within the framework of the state's strategic course, with comprehensive support from President Serdar Berdimuhamedow," he noted.

    Kepbanov also emphasized the importance of the Zangazur Corridor, describing it as "a symbol of unity for a shared Turkic future":

    "The Zangazur Corridor project is not merely an opportunity to expand cooperation in transport and logistics. It also opens new prospects for strengthening the non-governmental sector."

