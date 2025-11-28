Türkiye welcomes normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

Türkiye welcomes the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief adviser to the president of Türkiye on foreign policy and security, wrote on X following a meeting with Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov and his accompanying delegation, Report informs referring to Haber Global.

He noted that the meeting at the presidential complex focused on bilateral relations between the countries, as well as restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"We reiterated the importance of taking all necessary measures to achieve sustainable peace in the region. Regional and global issues were also discussed. We expressed our satisfaction with the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added.