Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Türkiye's Yeni Parti congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 15:39
    Türkiye's Yeni Parti congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Chairman of Türkiye's Yeni Parti (New Party) Ozgur Ozel has made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Ozgur Ozel conveyed congratulations to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, according to Ilham Aliyev's official page on X.

    The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations.

    "During the telephone conversation, it was once again emphasized that the ties of friendship and brotherhood between the states and peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are unbreakable," reads the message.

    Ilham Aliyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Özgür Özəl Zəfər Günü münasibətilə İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Озгюр Озель поздравил Ильхама Алиева по случаю Дня Победы
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:38
    Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine war
    Other countries
    18:15
    Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire world
    Ecology
    18:03
    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated
    Region
    17:53
    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%
    Business
    17:29
    IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passenger
    Infrastructure
    17:25
    Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan
    Ecology
    17:21
    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31
    Foreign policy
    17:19
    COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key priorities
    Ecology
    17:12
    Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion liras
    Energy
    All News Feed