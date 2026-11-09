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Chairman of Türkiye's Yeni Parti (New Party) Ozgur Ozel has made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Ozgur Ozel conveyed congratulations to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, according to Ilham Aliyev's official page on X.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations.

"During the telephone conversation, it was once again emphasized that the ties of friendship and brotherhood between the states and peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are unbreakable," reads the message.