Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 12:47
    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, according to Report.

    "Happy Victory Day, heroic Azerbaijan!

    We congratulate our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers, who achieved a great victory in Garabagh six years ago, on November 8 - Victory Day, and extend our heartfelt greetings to them," the ministry said in a post on X.

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense November 8 – Victory Day
    Türkiyə MMN: Zəfər Günün mübarək olsun, qəhrəman Azərbaycan!
    Минобороны Турции поздравило Азербайджан с Днем Победы
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed