Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 12:47
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Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, according to Report.
"Happy Victory Day, heroic Azerbaijan!
We congratulate our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers, who achieved a great victory in Garabagh six years ago, on November 8 - Victory Day, and extend our heartfelt greetings to them," the ministry said in a post on X.
🇹🇷🇦🇿 Zafer Günü’n kutlu olsun, kahraman Azerbaycan! 6 yıl önce Karabağ’da büyük bir zafer kazanan Azerbaycan Türkü kardeşlerimizin 8 Kasım Zafer Günü’nü kutluyor, kardeşlerimizi gönülden selamlıyoruz. #TekMilletİkiDevlet 🇹🇷🇦🇿 #MillîSavunmaBakanlığı https://t.co/hEdSzkvIKE— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 8, 2026
Türkiyə MMN: Zəfər Günün mübarək olsun, qəhrəman Azərbaycan!
Минобороны Турции поздравило Азербайджан с Днем Победы
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