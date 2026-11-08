Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Türkiye's Interior Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 14:09
    Türkiye's Interior Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Türkiye's Ministry of Interior has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report, the ministry published a congratulatory message on its page on X.

    "Happy Victory Day, dear Azerbaijan!

    The Great Victory, which went down in history with the liberation of Garabagh, is a symbol of the determination, courage and love of homeland of our brotherly Azerbaijan.

    On the sixth anniversary of this historic Victory, we pay our deepest respects to the memory of our dear martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland and gratefully remember the heroic war veterans.

    May the unbreakable brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan last forever!

    Happy November 8 – Victory Day!" the post reads.

    Türkiye's Ministry of Interior November 8 – Victory Day 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War)
    Türkiyə DİN: Zəfərin mübarək olsun, can Azərbaycan
    МВД Турции поздравило Азербайджан с Днем Победы
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed