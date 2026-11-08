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Türkiye's Ministry of Interior has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day.

According to Report, the ministry published a congratulatory message on its page on X.

"Happy Victory Day, dear Azerbaijan!

The Great Victory, which went down in history with the liberation of Garabagh, is a symbol of the determination, courage and love of homeland of our brotherly Azerbaijan.

On the sixth anniversary of this historic Victory, we pay our deepest respects to the memory of our dear martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland and gratefully remember the heroic war veterans.

May the unbreakable brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan last forever!

Happy November 8 – Victory Day!" the post reads.