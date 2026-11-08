Türkiye's Interior Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 14:09
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Türkiye's Ministry of Interior has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day.
According to Report, the ministry published a congratulatory message on its page on X.
"Happy Victory Day, dear Azerbaijan!
The Great Victory, which went down in history with the liberation of Garabagh, is a symbol of the determination, courage and love of homeland of our brotherly Azerbaijan.
On the sixth anniversary of this historic Victory, we pay our deepest respects to the memory of our dear martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland and gratefully remember the heroic war veterans.
May the unbreakable brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan last forever!
Happy November 8 – Victory Day!" the post reads.
Latest News
19:14
Photo
Video
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - UpdatedForeign policy
19:05
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the USForeign policy
18:47
Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peaceRegion
18:37
Video
Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakableRegion
18:26
Photo
Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:21
Photo
Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in BakuDomestic policy
18:16
Photo
Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:02
Photo
Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha FortressForeign policy
17:53
Photo
Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in KhankandiForeign policy