​Turkish Prime Minister visits the Alleys of Honor and Martyrs

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who is on his official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honor in Baku.

Report informs, Yıldırım laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev and paid a tribute to him.

He also commemorated a prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers on her tomb.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish Premier here.

He paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

Binali Yildirim laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister also visited the Memorial to Turkish soldiers.