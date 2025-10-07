Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 19:24
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Gabala International Airport.
President Erdoğan was seen off by Azerbaijan"s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.
