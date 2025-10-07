Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 19:24
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Gabala International Airport.

    President Erdoğan was seen off by Azerbaijan"s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.

    Türkiyə Prezidenti Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğanın Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит президента Турции в Азербайджан

