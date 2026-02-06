Kavelashvili mulls Georgia-US bilateral ties with Vance, Rubio in Italy

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has discussed Georgia-US bilateral relations with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Italy, the Georgian president wrote on social media, Report informs.

"I attended a reception hosted by International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry together with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili. During the event, we met with leaders of various countries, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During our discussions, special attention was paid to the shared values ​​of our two countries," he noted.

Kavelashvili and Bochorishvili's visit to Italy is taking place during the opening ceremony of the 25th Winter Olympic Games.