Turkish lawmaker: We believe, energy resources of Caspian Sea will lighten future world - VIDEO

Istanbul. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As world leaders said at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul, today Azerbaijan is a giant energy project implementer."

Member of the Turkish Parliament from the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Hasan Turan told Report.

He noted that Azerbaijan is a very ambitious country on energy: "We listened to the statements of all leaders that Azerbaijan is in very important place in terms of energy resources transmitted to the world. We believe that the energy resources of the Caspian Sea will illuminate future world.

Demonstrating this at every step fraternal Azerbaijan that is very important energy giant has huge energy projects with Turkey. We hope and believe that strengthened friendship and brotherhood ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey will further be strengthened, and this equality will take both countries to a successful future”.