Turkish MoD releases footage filmed from F-16 during military parade in Baku
Foreign policy
- 09 November, 2025
- 15:04
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has released video footage of a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Second Karabakh War victory, Report informs.
The ministry shared the footage on its X account. The video was filmed from the cockpit of F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force participating in the parade.
Azerbaycan Zafer Günü’ne katılarak Bakü’de selamlama uçuşu yapan ✈️ Hava Kuvvetlerimize ait muharip uçakların kokpitinden o anlar… 🇹🇷🇦🇿#MillîSavunmaBakanlığı pic.twitter.com/EMCqYqWoWO— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 9, 2025
Latest News
16:18
Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at Islamic Solidarity GamesKarabakh
16:01
China says it's hoping for action from Netherlands to resolve Nexperia crisisOther countries
15:45
Erdogan welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace processForeign policy
15:26
Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional developmentsRegion
15:04
Video
Turkish MoD releases footage filmed from F-16 during military parade in BakuForeign policy
14:45
Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrowRegion
14:27
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar IslandsOther countries
14:12
Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South CaucasusForeign policy
13:58