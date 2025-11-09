Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Turkish MoD releases footage filmed from F-16 during military parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 15:04
    The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has released video footage of a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Second Karabakh War victory, Report informs.

    The ministry shared the footage on its X account. The video was filmed from the cockpit of F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force participating in the parade.

    Video
    Türkiyə MN Bakıda hərbi paradda F-16-dan çəkilmiş videogörüntülərı yayıb
    Video
    Турецкое МО опубликовало видеозаписи с F-16, снятые во время военного парада в Баку

