    MP: Armenia continues to deny return rights of Azerbaijanis

    • 05 December, 2025
    • 10:11
    Armenia still refuses to recognize the right of Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands, Chairman of the Board of the West Azerbaijan Community and Member of Parliament Aziz Alakbarli said at an international conference titled "Cultural Heritage and the Right to Return," Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan consistently engages with international organizations and foreign countries to ensure that its citizens can return peacefully to their homes.

    "Despite the West Azerbaijan Community's ongoing attempts to maintain dialogue, the Armenian side has not responded to our calls," Alakbarli stated. He added that raising global awareness of the issue and strengthening dialogue with international bodies and foreign governments remain key priorities.

    He also noted that the community's appeals have been circulated as official documents of the UN's principal bodies, including the General Assembly and the Security Council.

    Əziz Ələkbərli: Ermənistan hələ də azərbaycanlıların geriyə qayıdış hüququnu inkar edir
    Азиз Алекберли: Армения все еще игнорирует право азербайджанцев на возвращение в Западный Азербайджан

