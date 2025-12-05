Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    West Azerbaijan Community awards honorary membership to delegates from 6 countries

    Domestic policy
    05 December, 2025
    • 10:59
    The West Azerbaijan Community has presented honorary membership certificates to representatives from six countries in recognition of their support for the West Azerbaijan cause, Report informs.

    The certificates were awarded on December 5 to seven individuals representing Türkiye, the United States, South Africa, Italy, Lithuania, and Egypt. The ceremony took place within the framework of the international conference titled "Cultural Heritage and the Right to Return."

