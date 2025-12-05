Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Chairman: ADY's share in greenhouse gas emissions is less than 0.5%

    Infrastructure
    05 December, 2025
    • 10:39
    Chairman: ADY's share in greenhouse gas emissions is less than 0.5%

    The share of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) in greenhouse gas emissions is less than 0.5%, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov stated during the presentation ceremony of the company's decarbonization project, Report informs.

    Rustamov noted that Azerbaijan has set ambitious national targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions: "The goal is to reduce emissions by 35% by 2030 and by 40% by 2050. As one of the country's main transport institutions, ADY not only supports these targets but also considers itself an active contributor to achieving them."

    The official also highlighted that railway transport is already the cleanest form of mass mobility: "Although ADY's share in emissions is less than 0.5%, our work in this direction remains important for the future."

