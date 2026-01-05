Oil stocks, precious metals rise amid developments in Venezuela

Shares of American oil companies rose in trading on Monday amid the events in Venezuela, Report informs referring to trading data.

Chevron Corp. shares gained 13% at the opening, exceeding $170 (versus $155.80 at the close on January 2). The price corrected to $167 during the day.

ExxonMobil Corp. shares showed similar momentum at the start of trading and continued to rise: the price reached $127 during the day (up 4%), while ConocoPhillips shares gained about 8% to $104.

Precious metals also rose, with the spot price of gold rising to $4,438 per troy ounce, up 2% from the close. February futures on Comex added more than 2% to $4,433.

The spot price of silver exceeded $76, corrected below $75 during the day, and then rose again (+4.5%).

The spot price of platinum rose to $2,232.35 per ounce (+5.4%), and reached $2,177 during afternoon trading.