    Türkiye's minister of trade to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 11:59
    Türkiye's minister of trade to visit Azerbaijan

    Türkiye's Minister of Trade Omer Bolat will visit Azerbaijan.

    According to information obtained by Report, the visit will take place on December 16.

    During the visit, the minister will hold a number of meetings in Azerbaijan.

    Türkiyənin ticarət naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Министр торговли Турции посетит Азербайджан

