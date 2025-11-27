Türkiye's minister of trade to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2025
- 11:59
Türkiye's Minister of Trade Omer Bolat will visit Azerbaijan.
According to information obtained by Report, the visit will take place on December 16.
During the visit, the minister will hold a number of meetings in Azerbaijan.
Latest News
13:33
Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in AmmanBusiness
13:11
Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary electionsForeign policy
13:10
CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treatyRegion
13:09
Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical productsBusiness
13:07
Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to AmmanTourism
12:58
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plantDomestic policy
12:52
Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital developmentForeign policy
12:49
Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projectsBusiness
12:47
Photo