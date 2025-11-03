Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 16:34
    Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, will soon pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Fidan is set to attend the Victory Parade to be held in Baku on November 8.

    He will be part of the official Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which also includes Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.

    Türkiyə XİN başçısı Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД Турции прибудет в Азербайджан

