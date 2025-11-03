Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 16:34
Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, will soon pay a visit to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Fidan is set to attend the Victory Parade to be held in Baku on November 8.
He will be part of the official Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which also includes Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.
