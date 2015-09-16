Turkish FM: Despite the position of a number of European structures, Azerbaijan will continue the way

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan will continue its way, despite the position of a number of western structures."

Report informs, Foreign Minister of Turkey, Feridun Sinirlioglu said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

"Azerbaijan is a European country, which represented in many European structures. Despite what some European structures would say, Azerbaijan will continue its way", Turkish minister said.

The Minister stressed that, Ankara will continue to support actively Baku in all international organizations, including the European arena.

According to him, Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to be in close cooperation, jointly discussing and coordinating the various issues.