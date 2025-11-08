Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 16:08
    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day, Report informs.

    "I extend my warmest congratulations to brotherly Azerbaijan on the 8th of November – Victory Day. I respectfully honor the heroes of the historic struggle that enabled the people of Karabakh to return to their homeland, and I remember with gratitude all our martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland, as well as our veterans," Fidan wrote on X.

    Hakan Fidan also expressed his belief that the truth "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" would live forever in the memory of the people and the future of the region:

    "Today, it is a great honor for me to be in Baku alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to deeply feel our brotherhood, and to share in the pride of the Azerbaijani people."

