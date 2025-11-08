Turkish Energy Minister congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 16:07
Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, Report informs.
"I sincerely congratulate our brotherly and friendly country, Azerbaijan, on November 8 – Victory Day. We respectfully honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Karabakh," he stated.
Latest News
17:24
Photo
More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory DayEcology
17:23
Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South CaucasusRegion
17:19
Photo
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders have joint dinnerOther
17:07
Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30COP29
16:46
Photo
5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representationsMilitary
16:44
President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious VictoryMilitary
16:43
Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory DayForeign policy
16:40
President Ilham Aliyev shares post about military parade in BakuDomestic policy
16:22
Photo