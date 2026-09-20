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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 15:13
    Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    The Turkish Embassy in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

    According to Report, the embassy shared the message on its X account.

    "We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

    "We respectfully commemorate all our brothers who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and pray to God for the recovery of the veterans," the post said.

    Türkiyə Səfirliyi: Azərbaycanın suverenliyi uğrunda canlarından keçən bütün qardaşlarımızı yad edirik
    Посольство Турции: Чтим память наших братьев, отдавших жизни за суверенитет Азербайджана

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