Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day
Foreign policy
- 20 September, 2026
- 15:13
The Turkish Embassy in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.
According to Report, the embassy shared the message on its X account.
"We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.
"We respectfully commemorate all our brothers who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and pray to God for the recovery of the veterans," the post said.
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