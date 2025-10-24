Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    Artificial intelligence (AI) will not pose a threat to humans if used correctly, according to Adil Caliskan, Turkish Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services, Report informs.

    Speaking during a panel session at the SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation international conference in Baku, Caliskan emphasized that no matter how powerful technology becomes, the central focus must remain on people:

    "If these innovations do not place humans at the center, society will suffer more harm than benefit. AI is beneficial for all segments of society."

    The deputy minister added that the advancement of digitalization and AI today can help reduce risks to people caused by natural disasters.

    He further stated that countries must actively share experiences with one another in this field.

