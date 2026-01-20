Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates victims of January 20 tragedy

The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The ministry emphasized that Türkiye feels Azerbaijan's pain in its heart and will always continue to stand with Azerbaijan:

"We respectfully and solemnly commemorate our martyrs who lost their lives during the inhumane attacks in brotherly Azerbaijan, which went down in history as Black January. We feel in our hearts the pain experienced by our Azerbaijani brothers, and as throughout history, today as well, we reaffirm that we will continue to stand both in joyful times and in difficult moments under the principle of 'One nation, two states.' We have not forgotten, and we will not let it be forgotten."