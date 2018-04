Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Customs and Trade of Turkey Bulent Tufenkci will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in diplomatic sources, the visit will be held on July 18-19.

The minister will take part in the trilateral meeting of the heads of the customs departments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Tufenkci will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan.