Turkic states to boost cooperation on urban resilience, innovation
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 13:28
Member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will strengthen cooperation in urban resilience and innovation, according to the Gabala Declaration, Report informs.
The declaration highlights the countries' commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through closer collaboration.
As part of this effort, the OTS members expressed support for the signing of a declaration to establish the OTS Forum on Sustainable Cities during the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).
The forum aims to serve as a platform for sharing best practices, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable urban strategies across Turkic states.
Latest News
14:00
Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027Foreign policy
13:53
Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreementDomestic policy
13:49
Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protestOther countries
13:48
Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040Business
13:45
OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OICForeign policy
13:40
OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in ViennaForeign policy
13:36
OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur CorridorForeign policy
13:36
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegationForeign policy
13:34