    Turkic states to boost cooperation on urban resilience, innovation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:28
    Turkic states to boost cooperation on urban resilience, innovation

    Member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will strengthen cooperation in urban resilience and innovation, according to the Gabala Declaration, Report informs.

    The declaration highlights the countries' commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through closer collaboration.

    As part of this effort, the OTS members expressed support for the signing of a declaration to establish the OTS Forum on Sustainable Cities during the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

    The forum aims to serve as a platform for sharing best practices, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable urban strategies across Turkic states.

    TDT ölkələri şəhərlərin dayanıqlılığı və innovasiya sahələrində əməkdaşlığı gücləndirəcək
    Страны ОТГ поддержали инициативу создания Форума устойчивых городов

