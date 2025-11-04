Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and history

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 10:49
    Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and history

    The Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is closely following developments regarding the creation of a common Turkic alphabet and the study of shared Turkic history, according to Report.

    Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Council, Chairman Binali Yildirim emphasized that these efforts represent significant steps toward strengthening ties among Turkic nations.

    "This is a serious undertaking on the path to reinforcing cooperation among Turkic states," Yildirim stated, describing the initiative as a historic decision for the future of common Turkic identity.

    He also drew attention to UNESCO's decision to designate December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, a resolution adopted during the organization's 43rd General Conference, which began on October 30.

    Yildirim went on to highlight the importance of the recent OTS summits and the decisions adopted there, underscoring their role in deepening collaboration among member countries.

    Council of Elders Turkic states Binali Yildirim
    Binəli Yıldırım: TDT Ağsaqqallar Şurası ortaq türk əlifbası və tarixi məsələsini yaxından izləyir

    Latest News

    10:55

    Islamic states interested in Azerbaijan's experience in preventing consanguineous marriages

    Social security
    10:49

    Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and history

    Foreign policy
    10:40
    Photo

    Baku hosting 18th meeting of OTS Council of Elders

    Foreign policy
    10:31

    Oil prices fall on expectations of supply glut in market

    Energy
    10:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan trade unions strengthen cooperation in Baku

    Infrastructure
    10:22

    Second earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

    Other countries
    09:56

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    09:39

    Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealed

    Football
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (04.11.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed