Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and history

The Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is closely following developments regarding the creation of a common Turkic alphabet and the study of shared Turkic history, according to Report.

Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Council, Chairman Binali Yildirim emphasized that these efforts represent significant steps toward strengthening ties among Turkic nations.

"This is a serious undertaking on the path to reinforcing cooperation among Turkic states," Yildirim stated, describing the initiative as a historic decision for the future of common Turkic identity.

He also drew attention to UNESCO's decision to designate December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, a resolution adopted during the organization's 43rd General Conference, which began on October 30.

Yildirim went on to highlight the importance of the recent OTS summits and the decisions adopted there, underscoring their role in deepening collaboration among member countries.