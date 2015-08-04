Turkey strengthen security measures in Kars province due to activity of PKK terrorists

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Security measures strengthened in Kars province of Turkey due to activity of PKK terrorists last days.

Report was told in the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars.

According to the information, despite the worsening situation in the country, no changes in the activity of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars observed, the work continues in the same manner: "Considering the proximity of the building of the Consulate General to the place where the incidents happen, the security measures have been strengthened around the building. In this area also located the building of Kars Governorship and administrative buildings of other state structures."

In recent days, the PKK terrorists started a series of terrorist attacks in the south-western and western regions of Turkey. And last Saturday, a bus with several Azerbaijani citizens moving from Turkey to Nakhchivan was attacked.