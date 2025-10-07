TRNC president: Türkiye is guarantor of Northern Cyprus stability

Türkiye is the guarantor of the security and stability of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said TRNC President Ersin Tatar at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Report informs.

He expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support:

"Thanks to this support, Northern Cyprus can look to the future with confidence. We want Türkiye to maintain its guarantor status and presence on the island."

Tatar emphasized that the TRNC seeks peace and cooperation rather than conflict:

"We are continuously taking steps to engage in dialogue with Southern Cyprus."

He also noted that Northern Cyprus's observer status in the OTS reflects the strong backing of the Turkic world.