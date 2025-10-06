TRNC president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to attend the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State.

According to Report, President Tatar was welcomed at Gabala International Airport by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, along with other officials.

The summit brings together leaders of Turkic states to discuss regional cooperation and shared goals.