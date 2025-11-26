Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Tree-planting held in Kyiv to mark Azerbaijan's Year of Constitution and Sovereignty

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 15:58
    Tree-planting held in Kyiv to mark Azerbaijan's Year of Constitution and Sovereignty

    As part of Azerbaijan's declaration of 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, and in honor of the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, a tree-planting campaign was held in Kyiv, Report informs.

    The event took place in the city's Obolon district, in Natalka Park, organized with the initiative and support of SOCAR Energy Ukraine and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine.

    Local community members and Kyiv-based Azerbaijanis took part in the campaign, along with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev, head of SOCAR Energy Ukraine Elchin Mammadov, employees of the company and the embassy, Kyiv city officials, and local deputies.

    Farid Babayev, adviser at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine, stated that over the past year alone, more than 100 trees have been planted in Kyiv through Azerbaijani initiatives.

    Officials emphasized that the project aims to strengthen Ukraine–Azerbaijan friendship and contribute to improving the environmental landscape of the Ukrainian capital. The tree-planting campaign is described as another symbol of mutual support between the two countries and an important step in expanding Kyiv"s green infrastructure.

