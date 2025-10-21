Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Tokayev presents president of Azerbaijan with national Kazakh costume

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:21
    Tokayev presents president of Azerbaijan with national Kazakh costume

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented Ilham Aliyev with a traditional Kazakh chapan – a symbol of respect, honor, and friendship, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been on a state visit to Kazakhstan since October 20.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan present
