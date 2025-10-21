Tokayev presents president of Azerbaijan with national Kazakh costume
- 21 October, 2025
- 15:21
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented Ilham Aliyev with a traditional Kazakh chapan – a symbol of respect, honor, and friendship, Report informs.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been on a state visit to Kazakhstan since October 20.
