Azerbaijan's consistent policy aimed at strengthening long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus enjoys the support of the international community, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

According to Report, Tokayev noted that advancing the peace agenda serves the interests of all countries in the region and opens up new prospects for their economic development.

"Under your authoritative leadership, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, strengthened its sovereignty, and laid a solid foundation for the country"s sustainable future development, based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law," the Kazakh leader said.