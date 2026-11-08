Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy aimed at strengthening peace in South Caucasus enjoys support of international community

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 13:17
    Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy aimed at strengthening peace in South Caucasus enjoys support of international community

    Azerbaijan's consistent policy aimed at strengthening long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus enjoys the support of the international community, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report, Tokayev noted that advancing the peace agenda serves the interests of all countries in the region and opens up new prospects for their economic development.

    "Under your authoritative leadership, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, strengthened its sovereignty, and laid a solid foundation for the country"s sustainable future development, based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law," the Kazakh leader said.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev November 8 – Victory Day 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War)
    Tokayev: Azərbaycanın Qafqazda uzunmüddətli sülhə yönəlmiş siyasəti beynəlxalq ictimaiyyətin dəstəyini qazanır
    Токаев: Политика Азербайджана по укреплению мира на Южном Кавказе получает поддержку в мире
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    44 filmi

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