Tofig Musayev signs UN convention on settlement agreements

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Tofig Musayev visited the UN Office of Legal Affairs, Report informs.

"Today, Ambassador Tofig F. Musayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, visited the UN Office of Legal Affairs to sign, on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, adopted in New York on 20 December 2018," Azerbaijan's Mission to the UN said on X.