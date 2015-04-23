Today held presentation of two books in English on genocide committed by Armenians

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation ceremony of Mir Movsum Navvab's "Armenian-Muslim War in 1905-1906" and Foreign Languages University (ASU), Mir Season Nevvab "Armenian-Muslim War of 1905-1906" and MP Musa Gasimli's "From Armenian issue to Armenian genocide: search for the truth of history (1724-1920)" books published in English, was held in the Azerbaijani University of Foreign Languages (AUL).

Report informs that the presentation ceremony was attended by the professor staff of the university and MPs.

Vice-President for Academic Affairs AUL, Vazeh Asgarov stated that some neighbors are threatening both Azerbaijan and Turkey with "genocide": "It lasts for two centuries. Armenians always tried to come up with "genocide" claims."

Then, associate professor of English Translation Department, Fiala Abdullayeva provided with the information about "Armenian-Muslim War in 1905-1906" and noted that the facts in the book will bring Azerbaijan's truth to the world: "The author exposed the truth using reliable sources that he witnessed himsel. "

MP Sahib Aliyev said in his speech that other forces are more interested in "genocide" issue than Armenians.