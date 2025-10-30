TIKA chairman met with Hikmat Hajiyev

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 20:49
    The head of the Turkish Economic Development Agency (TIKA), Abdullah Eren, met with the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev.

    Report informs, citing Abdullah Eren, that comprehensive consultations were held during the meeting regarding the agency's activities in Azerbaijan:

    "These efforts, which are one of the finest manifestations of our brotherhood, are a reflection of our common history, culture, and spiritual unity. In the future, we will continue our projects with the same determination and further strengthen our relations."

