OSCE ready to support Azerbaijan in cyber security

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE is ready to support Azerbaijan in cyber security, Report informs, this was stated by the ambassador and OSCE Project Coordinator in Azerbaijan Alexis Shahtakhtinski at the conference "National Security in the Century of Information" held in Baku.

"Each state conducts its policy on national security, including cybersecurity, typical for it, depending on the level of economic development," said Mr. Shahtatinski.

According to him, the responsibility for recent cyber attack occurred in France was taken by the Islamic state. Last week hackers of this terrorist organization attacked the French channel TV5 Monde, disconnecting it from broadcasting.

According to him, states suffers from systematic cyber attacks, forcing the authorities to take the issue seriously and moves them to the interaction in the international arena.

"The Azerbaijani authorities are aware of the potential cyber attacks, therefore, they make every effort to fight against them," said Mr. Shahtakhtinski, recalling that in 2012 Azerbaijan joined the Budapest Convention on cyber security.

He noted that Azerbaijan acts today as a part of the developed strategy on cybersecurity.

"We are ready to help and support Azerbaijan in the issue of cybersecurity, particularly in the work of relevant agencies involved in cybersecurity", he concluded.