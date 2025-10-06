The Korea Post: Azerbaijan considers advancing peace agenda its highest duty

The Korea Post has published an article dedicated to the historic restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the Second Karabakh War and subsequent developments in the South Caucasus region, Report informs.

The article details Azerbaijan's path to restoring historical justice after decades of occupation, as well as the country's achievements in the post-conflict period.

"In the past 5 years, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in advancing the reconstruction and peace-building efforts of the post-conflict period. Today, peaceful life is returning to its liberated territories, with devastated cities and villages undergoing revitalization using advanced technologies in compliance with the highest international standards," reads the article.

The publication places particular emphasis on various issues related to post-conflict reconstruction in the region. Specifically, it notes the large-scale demining efforts, efforts to clarify the fates of those missing during the First Karabakh War, and efforts to ensure fair punishment for those responsible for war crimes against civilians.

The Korea Post particularly noted the progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is progressing thanks to Baku's efforts.

"Signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which included the United States as a witness, and initialing the text of the "Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" at the historic summit convened in Washington on 8 August 2025, as well as the steps undertaken to dismantle the Minsk process and related OSCE structures, which were the remnants of the former conflict, represent a significant breakthrough towards the final closure of a nearly 30-year-long chapter of the former conflict. At this crucial moment, when lasting peace is closer than ever, Azerbaijan considers the advancement of its peace agenda as its highest duty in honor of the sacred memory of its Heroes of the Patriotic War," reads the article.