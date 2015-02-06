​The 51st Security Conference kicks off in Munich

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ 51st Munich Security Conference opens today.

Report informs citing the press service of the conference, this year the event will be attended by about 20 heads of state and more than 60 foreign ministers who will arrive in Munich to discuss major current issues of security and foreign policy.

The conference will be attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Key topics of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) will be the collapse of the international order in view of the crisis in Ukraine and its implication for the European security architecture as well as the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. The global refugees crisis and the fight against terrorism will also be among the top issues at this year's conference.

The crisis in Ukraine, the continuing conflicts and processes of disintegration in the Middle East as well as new terrorist phenomena like the so-called "Islamic State" have shown clearly that the basic rules of the international system are in question.

The first meeting of the Panel of Eminent Persons on European Security, which will be attended by representatives of the OSCE Troika - Switzerland, Serbia and Germany, will be held in the framework of the conference

As high-ranking guests of the 51st MSC, conference chairman Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger will welcome among others German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Presidents of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaite and Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the Prime Ministers of Iraq, Haider Al-Abadi and Lebanon, Tammam Salam, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini,the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov etc. Azerbaijan delegation will also participate at the conference.

The Conference completes on 8 February.