Swedish FM offers to host a meeting of women representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of NK

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström has proposed to organize a meeting of women representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of confidence-building measures between the parties to the conflict.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference after his meeting with Swedish FM.

E. Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan supported the proposal.He stressed that sooner or later meetings with communities should be organized.

E. Mammadyarov said that he has discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement during a meeting with Swedish counterpart and he brought Azerbaijan's position on this issue.