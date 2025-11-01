Sudan to draw on Azerbaijan's experience in rebuilding its territories

Following the end of the war in the country, the Government of Sudan plans to draw on Azerbaijan's experience in rebuilding the Karabakh region to restore its own territories, Sudan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, said at a press conference dedicated to the situation in Sudan and the genocide in El-Fasher.

According to Report, the diplomat noted that the reconstruction of El-Fasher and other devastated cities would become possible after the war ends.

"Last year, we became acquainted with the reconstruction efforts carried out in Karabakh and visited Khojaly. Extensive construction work is underway in the liberated territories. This restoration program is also important for us," the ambassador said.