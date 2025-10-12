Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 09:30
    Students of Azerbaijani language school in US receive certificates

    In the American city of Alexandria, Virginia, students of the Azerbaijani language school were awarded certificates for successfully completing the first semester of the academic year.

    According to the US bureau of Report, children and their parents attended the ceremony, along with Sevda Tahirli, head of the Azerbaijani House in Alexandria, and coordinator Nigar Ibragimova.

    During the speeches, it was noted that Azerbaijani families living in the United States spare no effort to ensure their children learn their native language. The work of the Azerbaijani House, which supports this effort, is invaluable, as learning the mother tongue is also a reflection of commitment to Azerbaijani culture, history, literature, and identity.

    It was highlighted that the professional team of the Azerbaijani House successfully completed the first semester. The second semester began this September, with four active groups now operating, including students from various countries around the world.

    The main criteria for the scholarship program are motivation and active participation. Teachers involved in the school"s educational process are selected through special interviews.

    The Azerbaijani language school began its activities in March of this year.

    ABŞ-də Azərbaycan dilini öyrənən şagirdlərə sertifikatlar təqdim edilib
    Ученикам школы азербайджанского языка в США вручены сертификаты

