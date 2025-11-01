Strengthening Azerbaijani Diaspora in Germany discussed in Cologne

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, attended a meeting of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany held at the Azerbaijan House in Cologne, where opportunities to strengthen the Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany were discussed, Report informs, citing the committee.

Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the alliance's board, spoke about the unity of Azerbaijanis living in Germany and the efforts to preserve national values. He also presented a report on the activities of the alliance, which unites diaspora organizations across the country.

Fuad Muradov emphasized the importance of consolidating diaspora efforts around national interests, centralizing organizational activities, and ensuring systematic coordination: "The active participation and initiative shown by our compatriots in these processes play a vital role in the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora movement. Community-building is strengthening, and the decision-making capacities of diaspora organizations are rapidly evolving."

The meeting also included discussions on future directions for the alliance's activities and proposals to further advance the diaspora's development.