Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 20:15
A strategic dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs of Hungary and Azerbaijan is planned to be held in December, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, said at an event held in Baku on the occasion of Hungary's National Day and the anniversary of the 1956 revolution, Report informs.
Elnur Mammadov noted that bilateral political dialogue mechanisms are maintained:
"Relations with Hungary are expanding in all areas. Last year, Hungary was the third largest investor in Azerbaijan. Hungary is one of the main partners in the energy sector. Also, cooperation in the field of education is at a good level. We believe that relations will continue at a high level in the future as well."
Latest News
21:01
Photo
Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign MinisterForeign policy
20:47
Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm voteOther countries
20:42
More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis study in HungaryForeign policy
20:33
Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian deminingOther
20:27
President of Hungary awards Azerbaijani MPForeign policy
20:15
Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in DecemberForeign policy
20:08
Ambassador: Hungary preparing for next session of strategic dialogue with AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:48
UN says 12 international staff held in compound in Yemen have left SanaaOther countries
19:42
Photo