    Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 20:15
    Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December

    A strategic dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs of Hungary and Azerbaijan is planned to be held in December, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov, said at an event held in Baku on the occasion of Hungary's National Day and the anniversary of the 1956 revolution, Report informs.

    Elnur Mammadov noted that bilateral political dialogue mechanisms are maintained:

    "Relations with Hungary are expanding in all areas. Last year, Hungary was the third largest investor in Azerbaijan. Hungary is one of the main partners in the energy sector. Also, cooperation in the field of education is at a good level. We believe that relations will continue at a high level in the future as well."

    Macarıstan və Azərbaycan arasında strateji dialoqun dekabrda keçirilməsi planlaşdırılır
    Стратегический диалог между Венгрией и Азербайджаном запланирован на декабрь

