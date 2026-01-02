Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed numerous lives.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to Your Excellency, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Switzerland. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.