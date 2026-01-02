Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland
Foreign policy
- 02 January, 2026
- 10:29
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed numerous lives.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to Your Excellency, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Switzerland. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.
Latest News
10:29
Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of SwitzerlandForeign policy
10:13
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in AnkaraRegion
10:04
Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepensOther countries
09:47
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Switzerland over tragedy in Crans-MontanaForeign policy
09:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on first day of 2026Domestic policy
09:23
AZAL received additional capital of over 2B manats in 2024Finance
09:13
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities in AzerbaijanSocial security
09:03
Photo
New Year celebrations organized for elderly citizens at social service facility in AzerbaijanSocial security
18:00