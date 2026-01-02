Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland

    Foreign policy
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 10:29
    Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed numerous lives.

    In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to Your Excellency, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Switzerland. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.

    President Ilham Aliyev Guy Parmelin condolence letter
    İlham Əliyev İsveçrə Prezidentinə başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев направил письмо с соболезнованиями президенту Швейцарии

    Latest News

    10:29

    Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland

    Foreign policy
    10:13

    Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in Ankara

    Region
    10:04

    Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepens

    Other countries
    09:47

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Switzerland over tragedy in Crans-Montana

    Foreign policy
    09:32

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on first day of 2026

    Domestic policy
    09:23

    AZAL received additional capital of over 2B manats in 2024

    Finance
    09:13

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    09:03
    Photo

    New Year celebrations organized for elderly citizens at social service facility in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    18:00

    12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last year

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed