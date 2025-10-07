Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Statement on behalf of Azerbaijan read at UNESCO

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 11:05
    Statement on behalf of Azerbaijan read at UNESCO

    The 222nd session of the UNESCO Executive Board has begun in Paris.

    According to the French bureau of Report, during the plenary debates of the session, Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan"s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, read a statement on behalf of the country.

    The statement provided information about Azerbaijan"s active work during its four years of membership in the Executive Board and emphasized that the country will continue to actively participate in UNESCO"s activities and contribute to the implementation of the organization"s mandate.

    It also highlighted the importance of international solidarity and multilateral cooperation in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter and the UNESCO Constitution. In this context, the statement outlined Azerbaijan"s efforts to promote peace, security, and cooperation in the region, as well as the steps taken to advance the peace process with Armenia. Particular attention was given to the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, and the initialing of the peace agreement text.

    In the context of Azerbaijan–UNESCO cooperation, the statement stressed the relevance of ongoing projects aimed at ensuring quality education, advancing science and artificial intelligence initiatives, and promoting intercultural dialogue within the framework of the Baku Process, as well as strengthening the role of women and youth in science. At the same time, it emphasized the need for joint efforts within UNESCO to combat all forms and manifestations of racism.

    The statement concluded by affirming that Azerbaijan, while maintaining its commitment to UNESCO"s values, will steadfastly continue its efforts to strengthen international peace.

    UNESCO Elman Abdullayev intercultural dialogue
    UNESCO-da Azərbaycanın bəyanatı səsləndirilib
    В ЮНЕСКО зачитали заявление от имени Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:04

    Central Bank plans to introduce net stable funding ratio in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:58

    Halal industry to grow in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and Nakhchivan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan enforces 43 investment protection agreements

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan preparing new public debt management strategy

    Finance
    11:52

    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan sees clear prospects for working with Germany in renewables sector

    Energy
    11:51

    Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference

    Foreign policy
    11:35

    Official: Azerbaijan attracted $344B in investment over two decades

    Business
    11:34
    Photo

    Meeting of OTS Foreign Ministers underway in Gabala – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    German investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $900 million over 30 years

    Business
    All News Feed