Statement on behalf of Azerbaijan read at UNESCO

The 222nd session of the UNESCO Executive Board has begun in Paris.

According to the French bureau of Report, during the plenary debates of the session, Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan"s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, read a statement on behalf of the country.

The statement provided information about Azerbaijan"s active work during its four years of membership in the Executive Board and emphasized that the country will continue to actively participate in UNESCO"s activities and contribute to the implementation of the organization"s mandate.

It also highlighted the importance of international solidarity and multilateral cooperation in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter and the UNESCO Constitution. In this context, the statement outlined Azerbaijan"s efforts to promote peace, security, and cooperation in the region, as well as the steps taken to advance the peace process with Armenia. Particular attention was given to the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, and the initialing of the peace agreement text.

In the context of Azerbaijan–UNESCO cooperation, the statement stressed the relevance of ongoing projects aimed at ensuring quality education, advancing science and artificial intelligence initiatives, and promoting intercultural dialogue within the framework of the Baku Process, as well as strengthening the role of women and youth in science. At the same time, it emphasized the need for joint efforts within UNESCO to combat all forms and manifestations of racism.

The statement concluded by affirming that Azerbaijan, while maintaining its commitment to UNESCO"s values, will steadfastly continue its efforts to strengthen international peace.