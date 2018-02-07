State Duma hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan-Russia relations

© Report

Moscow. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan opened in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs.

The solemn opening of the exhibition was attended by the Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov and Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Speaking at the ceremony, Asadov expressed confidence that such events would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations. "I am sure that our relations will develop every year." The heads of our states have met several times, during these meetings more than 200 interstate documents were signed, the Azerbaijani Parliament chairman said.

The exposition includes the tangible and intangible heritage of Azerbaijan - carpets, musical instruments, elements of traditional murals, and etc.

Stands and interactive monitors are featuring rich history of Azerbaijan, especially the part connected with Russia.